Sara Loerke and Kayle Olson have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Sara Loerke is the daughter of Kimberly and Casey Loerke.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Music and Math. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Student Senate, Link Crew, Environmental Club, and BMHS Choir. She is also a PLUS mentor. Athletically She is a member of the BMHS Girls Hockey Team earning the True Grit Award her sophomore year and the Girls Volleyball Team as Team Captain her freshman year.
Outside of BMHS, She volunteers with Learn to Skate-Try Hockey for Free and Family Promise.
Her future plan University of Wisconsin-La Crosse or University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major Psychology.
Kayle Olson is the daughter of Rebecca Ottow.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Family Consumer Education and Science. She has also completed and received her Microsoft Certifications in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, She has been a member of the BMHS Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Theatre, Yearbook and Link Crew. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball team.
Outside of BMHS, She is a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Her future plans are to become a Naturopathic Doctor or a Cardiologist. Her college is undecided at this time.