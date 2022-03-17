Karina Gonzalez and Raven Regenold have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Karina Gonzalez is the daughter of Armando and Minerva Gonzalez.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Math, Family Consumer Education, Business and Science. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and the Student Representative to the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
While at BMHS, she is been the Senior Class President and Student Senate President. She is also involved in Link Crew, Key Club, HOSA and Collegiate Academy.
Outside of BMHS, she works at Blackhawk Community Credit Union as a part of the BMHS Youth Apprenticeship program. She tutors elementary through high school students along with volunteering throughout the community at a variety of events.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay or the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in Business, Finance or Accounting.
Raven Regenold is the daughter of Amanda and Thad Regenold.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Science and Physical Education. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with Youth 2 Youth and the BMHS Girls Swim team her freshman and sophomore years. She is a BMHS Welty Center Intern doing research on eggs using GLOBE protocols along with studying fresh water Macroinvertebrates and Nitrate levels in the Rock River.
Outside of BMHS, she has been involved in Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts earning her Eagle Scout in 2021. She enjoys welding, crafting, sewing, hiking, scouting and camping.
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major in Biology and Animal Science with Pre-Veterinary emphasis. She would like to continue onto veterinary school and earn a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.