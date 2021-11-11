Clayton Coldren and Shelby Curry have been named Beloit Rotary Students of the Week at Turner High School.
Clayton Cordren, son of Andy and Karen Coldren, has been on the High Honor Roll every year. During his high school career he has been in nine AP classes which include AP Physics 1, AP Chemistry, AP Government and Politics, AP Statistics, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP English, AP Biology, and AP Macroeconomics and has earned the title of AP Scholar.
He is well involved in his community. He joined National Honors Society last year to help with volunteering and the betterment of F.J. Turner High School. Some of his activities include participating in Science Olympiad and DECA. He has medaled at state and holds a leadership role within both groups. He is the Captain of the Varsity team in Science Olympiad and Co-President in DECA. He also participates in Outdoor Pursuits and Politics Club.
While being active in many school activities he still enjoys being active in sports. During the fall, he runs Cross Country and during the spring he runs Track. He has ran in sectionals in both sports since he was a freshman.
After High school he is undecided on his major, college and career.
Shelby Curry is the daughter of LeeAnn and Marvin Curry. She has been a straight A student in all classes, including nine AP classes, which has kept her on the High Honor Roll and earned her Academic Letter every year. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
On top of maintaining her grades, she has been very active in extracurricular activities. She has shared her voice in choir and the musicals and her leadership skills in Student Council, Students for Change and the Environmental Club. She has also been involved in Forensics, Science Olympiad, Drama Club and Outdoor Pursuits. She has lettered in Basketball, Track and Field and was the Cross County Team’s Manager.
She volunteers for Becca’s Closet, becoming this year’s Ambassador for our local Chapter. She has also given a lot of her time to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement and has educated many on Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease which is very personal for her.
She has worked at Dairy Queen since her freshman year, quickly becoming a Team Leader and now Manager.
She hopes to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in either Biomedical Engineering or Psychology.