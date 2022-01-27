WHITEWATER—A Student Juried Exhibition organized by Professor Teresa Faris will be on display at the Crossman Gallery at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater Feb. 1—25.
The opening reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Tuesday. Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m.—6 p.m. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. For the most current safety guidelines, please visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at uww.edu/warhawks-are-back. The Crossman Gallery is located at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
This exhibit features works submitted by student artists from the Department of Art and Design. Mediums include but are not limited to author jewelry, metals, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, books, graphic design, digital media and photography.
UW-Whitewater Department of Art and Design welcomes juror Roberto Torres Mata, a first generation artist from Madison. He explores the complexities of migration from human and animal movements by using metaphors that further understand the issues of migration at the border.
He has exhibited his work nationally and Internationally and has been published by Capital Times, OnWisconsin, ToneMadison, and Artdaily. He has exhibited work at the Figge Art Museum, at the Quad Cities, Illinois, and Zhou B Art Center at Chicago, Illinois. Roberto is a current recipient of the Education Graduate Research Scholars fellow and a recent recipient of the Chazen Prize.
Works will be selected for prize gifts and awards and award winners will be featured in a “Best of Show” exhibit in Roberta’s Gallery at the University Center. The Department of Art and Design would like to thank the donors for their generous contributions towards prizes and gifts for award winners. A special thank you to Otto Frei, Nasco and to Blick Art Materials.