Some new faces guaranteed to join local government.
When voters go to the polls on April 5 they will have the opportunity to bring some new faces and new ideas to the Beloit City Council. And that’s not a bad thing.
Change can hit the refresh button and renew the creative process.
This election will fill four seats in the contest. Incumbents Kevin Leavy and Regina Dunkin are seeking new terms. Incumbents Mark Preuschl and Brittany Keyes chose not to run again.
There are three challengers: Markese Terrell, Kevin Day and Genia Stevens.
Dunkin and Leavy have earned new terms on the council. Both have spent many years in public service to the community, in various capacities both as elected officials and active volunteers with organizations. Through those years of service, both have built bodies of knowledge and experience beyond what one usually finds in local government. That institutional background is important, perhaps even more so when newcomers will be joining the council and require some time to onboard effectively.
Moreover, Beloit is in a good place. Mind you, officials tend to get too much blame when things go wrong and too much credit when things are right. A community’s overall health is the result of a multitude of factors, leadership being just one—but it’s an important one. Leavy and Dunkin have been steady, positive and committed. Their continued presence on the council is warranted.
Kevin Day is an exceptional newcomer, with a successful private sector career and a broad view of the community. He’s smart, open-minded and reasonable, a good combination for any candidate. He should make a good addition to the council.
Genia Stevens and Markese Terrell also are solid candidates. They have a sense of the community, of its challenges as well as its potential. Both have demonstrated commitment to Beloit and a willingness to do the work.
Too often, in past years, the slate of candidates has been disappointing. This year is an exception, with five capable and committed individuals offering their talents to the city. All five deserve credit and thanks for doing so.
The Beloit Daily News recommends the election of Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy and Kevin Day. For the fourth opening, both Terrell and Stevens are capable candidates.
Most of all, the newspaper urges all readers to exercise their right to vote. Every eligible voter has a big stake in the outcome. Do your part.