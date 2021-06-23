Although I wasn’t born here, and except for the four years I went away for college, I have lived in Beloit for my entire life. Having grown up here, I have witnessed many changes over the years.
The Colley Road area used to be farms and fields as far as the eye could see, and now it is home to a booming industrial park with an Amazon distribution center, Pratt Industries corrugated packaging, and Specialty Tools, to name just a few. The main attraction on Riverside Drive used to be the lagoon. Now it also has art sculptures, a bike and walking path, the Rotary Center, Turtle Island, and the brand-new Beloit College Powerhouse building. There is one thing, however, that has remained constant over the years and that is the City of Beloit Park system.
I remember walking along the creek nestled against the tree line in Leeson Park, having barbecue cookouts at Big Hill Park with family and friends, ice skating with classmates at Vernon Park, watching Beloit Brewers (yes, I’m old enough to remember when they were the Brewers!) baseball games at Telfer Park, and swimming with my cousins in the pool at Krueger Park. The parks are a great way for Beloit families to get out to enjoy nature, and now they are a great way to stay connected to reading.
Starting July 8 and running through the end of August, Beloit Public Library will be doing Stories in the Park every Thursday at 2 p.m. Join us for stories, crafts, books, and Trail Tales with the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department. Depending on the week, you can find us at Riverside Park, Leeson Park, Krueger Park, Telfer Park, Big Hill Park, Vernon Park, or Summit Park.
Be sure to visit www.beloitlibary.org or like us on Facebook for more information. And in the meantime, you can check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
- Grilling Vegan Style: 125 Fired-Up Recipes to Turn Every Bite Into a Backyard BBQ by John Schlimm. Nothing says summer more than a feast hot off the barbecue. Grilling Vegan Style serves up backyard cooking and entertaining like never before. Running the gamut from plant-based appetizers, salads, sides, kabobs, and burgers to main dishes, desserts, and, of course, cocktails
- 100 Things Brewers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die: by Tom Haudricourt. From the classic history of the Milwaukee Brewers, such as the stats of a young Robin Yount and the team’s dramatic 2011 playoff run, to the lesser known trivia of the National League team, including which city the franchise relocated from after its founding year or the opposing player that attacked a fan dressed like an Italian sausage, this book for fans has it all.
- Wisconsin State Parks: Extraordinary Stories of Geology and Natural History by Scott Spoolman. Hit the trail for a dramatic look at Wisconsin’s geologic past. The impressive bluffs, valleys, waterfalls, and lakes of Wisconsin’s state parks provide more than beautiful scenery and recreational opportunities. They are windows into the distant past, offering clues to the dramatic events that have shaped the land.