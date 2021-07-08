JANESVILLE—Rock County Council on Aging, in partnership with Mercy Health Systems and SSM Health Dean Medical in Janesville, will offer the Stepping On health and wellness class for those age 60 and older this summer.
Stepping On is a seven-week workshop proven to help participants prevent falls. The cost is a suggested donation of $15 to cover the cost of class materials. Scholarships are available.
Two workshops will be offered this summer: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 20 through Aug. 31 at the SSM HealthDean Medical, at 3200 E. Racine St.; and 1:30—3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 through Sept. 16 at Mercy Mall at 1010 N. Washington St.
For questions, or to register, call the Rock County Council on Aging at 608- 757-5309, or sign up online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.