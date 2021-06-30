It’s summertime, and the sun is beginning to shine. As you start to return to normal activities, it is essential to take care of yourself as you bask in the sunlight. Understanding sun safety will help you keep your skin healthy and protected.
While spending time outdoors, remember to protect yourself from the negative effect of too much sun by following these tips below:
Use sunblock
Wear sunglasses, hats, and protective clothing
Seek shade
Stay hydrated
Did you know that there are some benefits to getting a few rays? Sunlight can have a positive impact on skin, mental health, stress relief, and energy levels. The ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can activate vitamin D in your skin. The amount of vitamin D levels in the skin relies on specific factors such as skin tone, geographical location, weather conditions, and the time of day and year you are in the sun. A lack of vitamin D is associated with osteoporosis, depression, cancer, and muscle weakness.
Additionally, if you have higher pigmentation, you often have lower amounts of vitamin D in your system, especially from the sunlight.
The UV rays from the sun have a harder time penetrating skin tones that have more melanin. Despite having less penetration of UV rays from sunlight, you still need to be cautious about protecting your skin from the sun. And despite popular myths, people of color do need sunscreen or other protection from the sun. Sun damage to the skin in people of color can present itself in the form of sunburns, cancer, skin darkening, and aging spots. Therefore, you must utilize various methods of sun safety when participating in activities outside if you have higher levels of melanin.
If you have limited melanin in your skin, you need to closely monitor skin exposure to sunlight and UV radiation to decrease cancer risk. Use an SPF of 15 or higher that protects against UVA and UVB rays on exposed skin. Make sure to check the expiration date on any sunscreen that you are using.
If you don’t see an expiration date, sunscreen typically has a shelf life of three years. Also, it is important to reapply sunscreen after two hours if you are out in the sun for long periods. Sunscreen does wear off and needs reapplication after toweling off, sweating, and swimming.
Enjoy the dog days of summer responsibly and safely by protecting yourself from the adverse effects of sunlight.
Whether you are at a beach, park, or just in your backyard, make sure you are proactive in your sun safety.
Taja Hereford is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, e-mail RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with “Healthful Hint” in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information, follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.
