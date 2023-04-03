BELOIT — Stateline Literacy Council-Beloit, Inc. (SLC) has received a $4,500 grant from The Women’s Fund Grant Program of the Stateline Community Foundation for GED programming in Spanish for Hispanic Women.
These funds will support SLC’s growing GED program for low-income women and mothers who are seeking their high school equivalency, also known as the GED. During the last two years SLC has served over 30 new students and returners. Seeing an increase in program enrollment and achievements as well, where students passed 3 of their 4 subjects and are working hard to obtain their diplomas. The majority of these students are women. “We are grateful to be able to support them to obtain their diplomas and thrilled to celebrate their success”, said Program Coordinator Alejandra Lopez.
SLC estimates that with a GED, adults can earn up to $11,000 more per year than adults who do not have a GED. What’s more is that SLC offers these GED classes completely in Spanish and partners with Blackhawk Technical College to provide the GED subject tests and ultimately, the GED diploma. For many women who may not have completed high school in their home country, this is an excellent opportunity to obtain an education and improve the lives of their families. SLC is eager to continue to change lives through literacy and basic education in the Stateline area and is grateful for the support of the Women’s Fund in 2023.