BELOIT _ The Stateline Community Foundation currently is accepting applications for student scholarships.Students have access to over 80 unique scholarships and only need to complete one application. This year, the foundation awarded $216,248 in scholarships to local students.There are scholarships for graduating high school seniors, college students, and non-traditional students.To learn more and apply, visit our website https://statelinecf.org/scholarships-info. Application will close Feb. 15, 2022.