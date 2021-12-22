BELOIT _ The Stateline Community Foundation currently is accepting applications for student scholarships.

Students have access to over 80 unique scholarships and only need to complete one application. This year, the foundation awarded $216,248 in scholarships to local students.

There are scholarships for graduating high school seniors, college students, and non-traditional students.

To learn more and apply, visit our website https://statelinecf.org/scholarships-info. Application will close Feb. 15, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you