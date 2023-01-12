PEORIA, Ill.- Stateline area students were among those named to the Bradley University Fall Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Jessica Green of Rockton who is majoring in Biochemistry
Kirsten Fisher of Roscoe who is majoring in Biomedical Science Pre-Med
Brooke Dagefoerde of Roscoe who is majoring in User Experience Design
Willow Gustin of South Beloit who is majoring in Accounting
Savannah Weinberg of South Beloit who is majoring in Psychology
Alysha Monson of South Beloit who is majoring in Learning Behavior Specialist I ESL Endorsement.
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
Students who were honored are:
Beloit
Honor Roll
Riley Anastasi, Elizabeth Heinze, Daniel McKearn, Grace Nenneman, Gia Peiffer.
Beloit
Dean’s List
Jose Bayona, Lucas Carpenter.
Brodhead
Dean’s List
Janell Moore.
Orfordville
Honor Roll
Cally Burrell, Hailey Rowley.
Rockton
Dean’s List
Hannah Carter, Katlyn Connors, Grace Peterson.
Rockton
Honor Roll
Caden Dull, Leah Wicklund.
Roscoe
Dean’s List
Allison Coldwate, Ethan Roberson.
Roscoe
Honor Roll
Nathan Tresemer.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Andrew Clayton of Rockton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Cloud State University.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Clayton is studying engineering and computer science at St. Cloud State University.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Bryn Marshall, was named to the fall Dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Marshall is majoring in nursing,
Students who earn a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours are eligible to be named to the dean’s list.