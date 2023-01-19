OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

