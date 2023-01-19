OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
Students who were honored are:
Beloit
Honor Roll
Riley Anastasi, Elizabeth Heinze, Daniel McKearn, Grace Nenneman, Gia Peiffer.
Beloit
Dean’s List
Jose Bayona, Lucas Carpenter.
Brodhead
Dean’s List
Janell Moore.
Orfordville
Honor Roll
Cally Burrell, Hailey Rowley.
Rockton
Dean’s List
Hannah Carter, Katlyn Connors, Grace Peterson.
Rockton
Honor Roll
Caden Dull, Leah Wicklund.
Roscoe
Dean’s List
Allison Coldwate, Ethan Roberson.
Roscoe
Honor Roll
Nathan Tresemer.
AMES, Iowa — Area students have been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Iowa State University Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students named to the Dean’s List are:
Samuel John Stadelman, of Beloit who is studying, Aerospace Engineering
Drew J. Grygiel, of Rockton who is studying Accounting
Roscoe students
Anna Kathleen Ambrosini, who is studying Finance
Savanah Elizabeth Crews, who is studying Veterinary Medicine
Jordan Ashley Schroeder, who is studying Veterinary Medicine
Elizabeth Ann Walker, who is studying Biological Systems Engineering
Landon J. Wright, who is studying Pre-Business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — William Dursock of Roscoe has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Missouri State University.
Students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours who earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.00 scale are named to the dean’s list.