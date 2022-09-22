hot Stateline area blood drives scheduled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area residents will have the opportunity to donate blood in the coming weeks at local mobile blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.A blood drive will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodward Ave., Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Rockton American Legion, 221 W. Main St., Rockton.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Janesville homeless man had to move camper due to city rules Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime