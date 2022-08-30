Stateline area blood donors needed Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area residents will have the opportunity to give blood in September, as several mobile blood drives will be presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.There will be a blood drive on Sept. 12 from 1 - 5 p.m. at Edwards Apple Orchard at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago, Illinois.There will be another blood drive set for noon - 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.A third blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the McDonalds restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. They should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, or to view other opportunities to give blood, go to the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit School District student athlete rules asked to be changed Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit's Fairbanks Morse Defense celebrates 150th anniversary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime