BELOIT—As COVID-19 cases trend upward and virus transmission remains elevated in the Stateline Area, Beloit lags far behind in terms of vaccinations compared to rates in Rock County and across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Rock County, 52.1% of residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.7% of residents have completed vaccination. In contrast, DHS data shows 39.5% of residents in the City of Beloit have received one dose and 36.3% have completed vaccination.
The vaccination rates in Janesville remain higher than the county average as 54.8% of city residents have received one dose and 51.6% of residents have completed the shot series, DHS data published Monday shows.
But overall, Rock County vaccination rates have slightly increased since reaching the lowest weekly administered total on the week of July 11 when 1,385 doses were administered.
Last week, 1,713 doses of vaccine were administered, marking the highest uptake total since the week of June 20 when 1,753 doses were given, DHS data states. Prior to this week, over 1,700 doses had not been given since the week of June 20.
Of the eligible residents in Rock County able to be vaccinated, 59.7% have received one dose as 58.4% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. Those eligible for vaccine are people over the age of 12.
In Wisconsin, the most vaccines were given the week of Aug. 1 since late June as 54,308 doses were administered last week as a total of 52.7% of state residents have received one dose and 49.8% of residents have completed vaccination.
On Monday, Walworth County announced it would recommend mask wearing for all county employees and members of the pubic who enter county-owned facilities regardless of vaccination status. The Rock County Board will consider similar guidance when it meets Thursday.
Since Aug. 2, COVID-19 transmission in Rock and Walworth counties remains high, according to the CDC, along with Winnebago County, Illinois also seeing a “high” transmission rate of the virus.
In Walworth County, 120 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported between Aug. 1 and 7. A county is considered a high-transmission area when it reaches 100 cumulative cases per 100,000 people.
About 104,000 people live in the county, so the county’s rate last week was about 115 per 100,000.
In Rock County, 188 cases were reported as of Monday between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, for a rate also about 115 per 100,000, according to the CDC.
A City of Beloit spokesperson said Monday that the city’s mask requirement for city employees and the public while on city-owned properties remains in effect, while vaccinations are voluntary for all public employees.
Municipal COVID-19 data for Beloit and Janesville, along with other Rock County municipalities, was not updated on Monday due to some health department staff being out of the office, a spokesperson confirmed.
In terms of new cases, Rock County reported 54 new infections on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 16,891 cases and 185 deaths. Countywide, 34% of all COVID-19 infections are of people between the ages of 15 and 34, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported its highest weekly average of new COVID-19 infections since Feb. 5 as 1,087 cases were reported last week, with the seven-day test positivity rate now at 7.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, 630,296 confirmed cases and 7,454 confirmed deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
In Illinois, 52 new cases were reported in Winnebago County on Monday, pushing the countywide total to 35,392 cases and 525 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department said Monday that 140 cases per 100,000 residents were reported, with the county’s test positivity rate at 7.4%. In terms of county vaccinations, a total of 42.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, the health department reports.
Across Illinois, 2,565 new cases and six additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 1.44 million cases and 23,532 deaths. The state seven-day test positivity average is 5.6%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the U.S., 35.82 million cases have been reported along with 614,856 deaths, CDC data shows. A total of 58% of residents in the U.S. have one vaccine dose as 50.2% of residents have completed vaccination.