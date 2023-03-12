ROCKFORD - A St. Patrick's Season Musical Celebration will be featured during the next Concert on the Creek, set for 3 - 5 p.m., March 18 at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford.

The event will feature Danny McDade, Emerald Wind and Trinadora. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 free-will donation is encouraged.

