St. Patrick's seasonal music featured

Clint Wolf

Mar 12, 2023

ROCKFORD - A St. Patrick's Season Musical Celebration will be featured during the next Concert on the Creek, set for 3 - 5 p.m., March 18 at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford.

The event will feature Danny McDade, Emerald Wind and Trinadora. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 free-will donation is encouraged.

Seating is limit 150. An advanced $6 donation at www.springcreekucc.org/concerts guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

For information, call 815-979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.