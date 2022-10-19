St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville to host blood drive Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE – SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., is partnering with ImpactLife for a blood drive from 1 - 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Garden Level conference rooms.SSM Health caregivers and community members are encouraged to participate. All donors will receive a voucher for a blood type mug or a gift card. Masks and appointments are required.To register, visit www.bit.ly/bloodJVL or contact SSM Health Community Health Director Megan Timm megan.timm@ssmhealth.com . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Beloit School District picks Willie Garrison II as next district superintendent Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime