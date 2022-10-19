JANESVILLE – SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., is partnering with ImpactLife for a blood drive from 1 - 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Garden Level conference rooms.

SSM Health caregivers and community members are encouraged to participate. All donors will receive a voucher for a blood type mug or a gift card. Masks and appointments are required.

