SSM Health team collects food for 16:49
Clint Wolf
Mar 20, 2022
Updated 3 hrs ago

JANESVILLE– The SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East Therapy Services team recently collected food to benefit Project 16:49, a program that assists homeless and unaccompanied young people.

For the past several weeks, the team collected macaroni and cheese, granola bars, soups, applesauce and other snacks to benefit Project 16:49 and its Spring Break Food Drive.

"One of our department goals is to continue to support their efforts throughout 2022 - our staff truly enjoy the experience of giving back," said Therapy Services Supervisor Marisa Bartels.

Last year, the team participated in the Christmas gift donation and purchased and wore Project 16:49 T-shirts. Their goal is to support the organization and raise awareness of its mission.

Tags: Ssm Health, 16:49, Homeless Youth