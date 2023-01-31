Teen Cuisine presentation

UW-Division of Extension and the School District of Beloit partnered on a “Teen Cuisine” learning series, thanks to a 2022 SSM Health Mini Grant. Pictured are Shana Leith (UW-Division of Extension), Devin Blay-Stahl (School District of Beloit) and Erin Conway (UW-Division of Extension) during the Community Partnership Breakfast on Jan. 27.

 Photo provided

JANESVILLE — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Janesville hosted its annual Community Partnership Breakfast on Jan. 27, celebrating the successes of past Mini Grant recipients and opening applications for 2023 funds.

The gathering included representation from a variety of Rock County nonprofit agencies.