UW-Division of Extension and the School District of Beloit partnered on a “Teen Cuisine” learning series, thanks to a 2022 SSM Health Mini Grant. Pictured are Shana Leith (UW-Division of Extension), Devin Blay-Stahl (School District of Beloit) and Erin Conway (UW-Division of Extension) during the Community Partnership Breakfast on Jan. 27.
JANESVILLE — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital — Janesville hosted its annual Community Partnership Breakfast on Jan. 27, celebrating the successes of past Mini Grant recipients and opening applications for 2023 funds.
The gathering included representation from a variety of Rock County nonprofit agencies.
“SSM Health believes in the importance of teamwork, and the Community Partnership Breakfast helps big ideas turn into reality,” said Community Health Director Megan Timm.
Two 2022 Mini Grant recipients presented on their successes:
Teen Cuisine Program
The School District of Beloit and UW-Division of Extension teamed up to teach unaccompanied and at-risk youth how to eat healthy, shop on a restricted budget and share their knowledge with other students and their families. Students received instruction at Beloit Learning Academy and basic kitchen tools from SSM Health. So far, 20 students have gone through the program and seven have chosen to become student leaders for the program in the future.
An Art Therapy Journey
GIFTS Men’s Shelter in Janesville created an art therapy program. The mini grant allowed for the purchase of supplies and for an art therapist to provide education at the center twice each month. Art therapy provides self-discovery opportunities and self-esteem building while residents, of which 70% are identified as having a mental health challenge, wait for additional resources and care. Last year, more than 100 men utilized art therapy. In 2023, big plans are in place for continued growth and even an art show in the fall.
Applications are now being accepted from Rock County nonprofits for 2023 Mini Grants. Those with questions about the process should contact Megan.Timm@ssmhealth.com. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 27.