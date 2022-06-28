JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office again will work with Special Olympics Wisconsin to host the Rock County Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run on July 18.
The event will start at 10 a.m. with a brief opening ceremony behind the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 East U.S. Highway 14, Janesville. At approximately 10:15 a.m., participants will run from the Sheriff’s Office eastbound on East U.S. Highway 14 to the parking lot of Jimmy John’s, 2929 Milton Ave., Janesville. The route is approximately 2 miles. Afterwards, participants will enjoy sub sandwiches courtesy of Jimmy John’s.
Sheriff Troy Knudson invites the public to attend this community event to show support for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and the public safety personnel participating in the run. Community members can participate in the event as a runner, walker, or spectator. There is no entry fee. Anyone who wants to run or walk in the event should plan to arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. for onsite registration at the Sheriff’s Office. Additional information and advanced registration are available at www.classy.org/event/2022-rock-county-torch-run-for-special-olympics-wisconsin/e404915. Online registrants can purchase an event t-shirt at a cost of $15 for Youth Sizes Small—Large, $20 for Adult Sizes S—2XL, or $25 for Adult Sizes 3XL—4XL.
Law Enforcement Torch Run events raise funds and support for Special Olympics Wisconsin, which provides year-round sports opportunities for more than 10,000 Wisconsin athletes, of any age and skill level, with intellectual disabilities. During these events, law enforcement officers carry the Special Olympics Torch across Wisconsin in recognition of Special Olympics Wisconsin games and tournaments.