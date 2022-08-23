South Beloit, Rockton, among blood drive locations Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several mobile blood drives hosted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held on the Illinois side of the state line in coming weeks.The blood drive schedule is as follows:- Aug. 25 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., a mobile blood drive will be held at the McDonald's restaurant at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.- Aug. 29 from noon - 4 p.m., a mobile blood drive will be held at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.- Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. a mobile blood drive will be held at Jax Pub, 4160 N. Perryville Road, Loves Park.- Sept. 14 from 1 - 4 p.m. a mobile blood drive will be held at Field Fastener Supply Company, 9883 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information about giving blood and to see other blood drives in the area, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Chevy Nomad not your typical station wagon Elkhorn man dies in car-truck crash Beloit Cares to host Back to School Bash Saturday Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers OSHA investigates death in South Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime