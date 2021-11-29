Students named to the honor roll for the first quarter at South Beloit High School are:

Honors (3—3.49 GPA)

GRADE 9—Estrella Alvarez, Reece Binder, Emmalynne Daily, Edward Dexter, Aiden Dunn, Keyon Floyd, Ajay Hageness, Addie Herrington, Mason Loyd, Joel Sanchez, Whitney Schnack, Brennan Smith.

GRADE 10—Joey Debelak, Synai Jimenez-Ortiz, Maya Knepper, Faith Lindsey, Negasha Martin, Alex Montes Sanchez, David Peck-Gritzmaker, Cadee Ramirez, James Speer, Madelyn Thiering, Abigail Trojniar..

GRADE 11—John Bartholme, Abegayle Eaton, Haylee Lounsbury, Hellen Miranda.

GRADE 12—Jocelyn Aragon Silvestre, Fernando Balderas, Jaqueline Bautista, Silis Bennington, Diego Davis, Abbey McCarty, Dejuan Shaw, Jordan Starzyk.

High Honors (3.5—3.99 GPA)

GRADE 9—Taniya Corthrine-Evans, Drake Dammen, Keyera Floyd, Dylan Goodwin, Emilie Lounsbury, Marcos Manuel, Trudane Peterson III, Jacob Wilhite, Zachariah Willis.

GRADE 10—Savanna Anderson, Taylor Castor, Aubryana Gonzalez, Johann Lozano Jimenez, Kaden Myhres, Jadyn Porter, Scarlett Ramos Carcamo.

GRADE 11—Jose Carbajal, Ryan Hammer, Miah Higgins, Ty Kobischka, Alyssa Pavia.

GRADE 12—Kaleb Casalena, Mariah Gomez, Fletcher Hayes, Tanner Joiner, Allen James Miller, Jessica Munoz, Ryland Myhres, Abigail Noble, Jimena Ortega, Kiara Walmer, Hayleigh Williams.

4.0 GPA

GRADE 9—Kenton Brandt, Annabelle Dascher, Gustavo Guardado, Audriana Mahlum, Ross Rovertson, Logan Tennant, Kayland Watson, Rhianna Woodward.

GRADE 10—Hannah Amundrud, Kayden Ellis, Vesta Ferguson, Zorah Martin, Mckenah Tyrrell.

GRADE 11—Karl Graminske, Amelia Ludtke, Canada Lyman, Trinity Mesch, Isaiah Tatman.

GRADE 12—Olivia Barber, Madalyn Brooks, Michelle Castro, Jackeline Cerda, Hunter Goodwin, Jozlyn Jones, Carly Lawrence, Emma Long-Primeaux, David Lund-Staver, Tessa Moffitt, Kate Montiel Martinez, Samuel Munoz-Aldape, Sophia Ott, Dakota Puckett, Callie Ramirez, Joy Sole, Ethan Woodward.

