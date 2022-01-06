South Beloit High School Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 6, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students named to the honor roll for the second quarter at South Beloit High School are:Honors 3.00-3.49 GPAGRADE 9—Cesar Alfaro, Keyon Floyd, Addie Herrington, Mason Loyd, Marcos Manuel, Brennan Smith, Otis Trojniar, Ernesto Villalva-Vera, Zachariah Willis.GRADE 10—Marisol Contreras Perez, Aubryana Gonzalez, Synai Jimenez-Ortiz, Jadyn Porter, Cadee Ramirez, James Speer, Kylie Tyndall.GRADE 11—John Bartholme, Amelia Ludtke, Hellen Miranda, Alyssa Pavia.GRADE 12—Fernando Balderas, Tommy Bennington, Mariah Gomez, Fletcher Hayes, Abbey McCarty, Jessica Munoz, Kiara Walmer.High Honors 3.50-3.99 GPAGRADE 9—Jesse Albright, Taniya Cothrine-Evans, Aiden Dunn, Keyera Floyd, Dylan Goodwin, Emilie Lounsbury, Audriana Mahlum, Trudane Peterson, Logan Tennant, Dhara Vekaria, Jacob Wilhite, Joel Zavala-Carreno,GRADE 10—Taylor Castor, Joey Debelak, Maya Knepper, Alex Montes Sanchez, Kaden Myhres.GRADE 11—Jose Carbajal, Ryan Hammer, Miah Higgins, Ty Kobischka, Canada Lyman.GRADE 12—Michelle Castro, Tanner Joiner, Jozlyn Jones, David Lund-Staver, Ryland Myhres, Jimena Ortega, Dejuan Shaw, Jordan Starzyk.4.00 GPAGRADE 9—Kenton Brandt, Annabelle Dascher, Gustavo Guardado, Ross Robertson, Kayland Watson, Rhianna Woodward.GRADE 10—Hannah Amundrud, Savanna Anderson, Kayden Ellis, Vesta Ferguson, Johann Lozano Jimenez, Zorah Martin, Scarlett Ramos Carcamo, McKenah Tyrrell.GRADE 11—Karl Graminske, Trinity Mesch, Isaiah Tatman.GRADE 12—Olivia Barber, Jaqueline Bautista, Madalyn Brooks, Jackeline Cerda, Hunter Goodwin, Carly Lawrence, Emma Long-Primeaux, Tessa Moffitt, Kate Montiel Martinez, Samuel Munoz-Aldape, Sophia Ott, Dakota Puckett, Callie Ramirez, Joy Sole, Hayleigh Williams, Ethan Woodward. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Beloit High School Honor Roll Grade Point Average Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Charges file after police chase in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime