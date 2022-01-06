Students named to the honor roll for the second quarter at South Beloit High School are:

Honors 3.00-3.49 GPA

GRADE 9—Cesar Alfaro, Keyon Floyd, Addie Herrington, Mason Loyd, Marcos Manuel, Brennan Smith, Otis Trojniar, Ernesto Villalva-Vera, Zachariah Willis.

GRADE 10—Marisol Contreras Perez, Aubryana Gonzalez, Synai Jimenez-Ortiz, Jadyn Porter, Cadee Ramirez, James Speer, Kylie Tyndall.

GRADE 11—John Bartholme, Amelia Ludtke, Hellen Miranda, Alyssa Pavia.

GRADE 12—Fernando Balderas, Tommy Bennington, Mariah Gomez, Fletcher Hayes, Abbey McCarty, Jessica Munoz, Kiara Walmer.

High Honors 3.50-3.99 GPA

GRADE 9—Jesse Albright, Taniya Cothrine-Evans, Aiden Dunn, Keyera Floyd, Dylan Goodwin, Emilie Lounsbury, Audriana Mahlum, Trudane Peterson, Logan Tennant, Dhara Vekaria, Jacob Wilhite, Joel Zavala-Carreno,

GRADE 10—Taylor Castor, Joey Debelak, Maya Knepper, Alex Montes Sanchez, Kaden Myhres.

GRADE 11—Jose Carbajal, Ryan Hammer, Miah Higgins, Ty Kobischka, Canada Lyman.

GRADE 12—Michelle Castro, Tanner Joiner, Jozlyn Jones, David Lund-Staver, Ryland Myhres, Jimena Ortega, Dejuan Shaw, Jordan Starzyk.

4.00 GPA

GRADE 9—Kenton Brandt, Annabelle Dascher, Gustavo Guardado, Ross Robertson, Kayland Watson, Rhianna Woodward.

GRADE 10—Hannah Amundrud, Savanna Anderson, Kayden Ellis, Vesta Ferguson, Johann Lozano Jimenez, Zorah Martin, Scarlett Ramos Carcamo, McKenah Tyrrell.

GRADE 11—Karl Graminske, Trinity Mesch, Isaiah Tatman.

GRADE 12—Olivia Barber, Jaqueline Bautista, Madalyn Brooks, Jackeline Cerda, Hunter Goodwin, Carly Lawrence, Emma Long-Primeaux, Tessa Moffitt, Kate Montiel Martinez, Samuel Munoz-Aldape, Sophia Ott, Dakota Puckett, Callie Ramirez, Joy Sole, Hayleigh Williams, Ethan Woodward.