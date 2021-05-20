WHITEWATER—The first six individuals in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s LIFE Program, successfully completed their two-year program and crossed the stage in cap and gown recently.
LIFE, which stands for Learning Is For Everyone, is a program that provides a complete college experience for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 who have an intellectual disability. Students receive ample support programs, specialized instruction, on-campus residential living and community integration. It is the first and only program of its kind in the University of Wisconsin System, according to its director, James Collins.
The first group of students to graduate the program are Nathan Barnes, from Racine, Sam Craden, from Menomonee Falls, Sera Lira, from Oshkosh, Alexis Orkfritz, from Baraboo, Amelia Pierson, from Oconomowoc, and Caitlin Salzeider, from Kenosha.
“This is a group of students who had long been forgotten and excluded from the many opportunities college affords,” Collins said. “We’re redefining what a college education means and meeting significant needs in the community. Our program is personalized for our students, who get to participate in all aspects of campus life—from living in the residence halls to joining clubs like archery, gaming, and Active Minds.”
The program has two components: the two-year basic program and an advanced two-year program, designed to facilitate independent living and employment success, in addition to a variety of other essential skills. The U.S. Department of Education has designated UW-Whitewater LIFE as being a Comprehensive Transition and Postsecondary Program, which makes students eligible for some forms of Federal financial aid, including Pell grants.
One of the hallmarks of the program is the required residence on campus, which helps dismantle barriers and creates substantive opportunities for students to fully participate in campus activities as it prepares students to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle, including regular exercise and participation in enjoyable leisure activities.
A trained, dedicated resident assistant lives in the residence hall with the students, helping them develop essential skills in non-academic domains. Called independent living assistants, these students, who come from a variety of majors, serve an important role in the program’s success and share many of the same responsibilities as a traditional campus resident assistant, but with additional supportive duties such as helping students with tasks of daily living, promoting independence, providing mentoring, facilitating social and leisure opportunities, and helping students acclimate to campus life.