JANESVILLE—Time is running out to take advantage of Senior Farmers’ Market Vouchers.
The Nutrition Program of the Rock County ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) still has approximately 200 Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers available. These vouchers provide $25 for eligible seniors to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once per calendar year. With food costs rising constantly, the funds provide a bit of needed financial help to eat fresh and enjoy the produce of the season.
Those eligible are seniors age 60 or older or Native Americans age 55 or older, and who have a monthly household income of not more than $2,096 for a one-person household; or not more than $2,823 for a two-person household. Only Rock County residents may apply.
Vouchers are offered on a first come, first served basis while supplies last or until Sept. 30, whichever comes first. Vouchers are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.—4 p.m. (no appointment needed), at the ADRC, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville. Enter at Door 18, on the south side of building.
Those who are unable to get to the ADRC should call 608-757-5428 to request a Proxy Authorization Form. This is the only acceptable document which will permit someone else to receive vouchers on behalf of an eligible senior. The form must be signed by the voucher recipient, then taken by the authorized representative to the ADRC. There is a strict limit of four proxy forms per representative.
This is a perfect opportunity for Rock County seniors to avail themselves of fresh local produce. Beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, eggplant, lettuce, melons, onions, peppers, potatoes, spinach, sweet corn, tomatoes, and zucchini are still abundant. And fall produce, such as apples, squash, and pumpkins are just around the corner. These are just a few of the items which may be purchased with the vouchers.