JANESVILLE—Time is running out to take advantage of Senior Farmers’ Market Vouchers.

The Nutrition Program of the Rock County ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center) still has approximately 200 Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers available. These vouchers provide $25 for eligible seniors to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once per calendar year. With food costs rising constantly, the funds provide a bit of needed financial help to eat fresh and enjoy the produce of the season.

