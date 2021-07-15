JANESVILLE—Rock County Council on Aging still has 150 Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers available to qualifying Rock County households.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides vouchers valued at $25 to eligible seniors so that they may obtain fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at Farmers’ Markets and roadside stands. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once in 2021. Only Rock County residents may apply.
To be eligible for the voucher an applicant must be a Rock County resident, must be 60 years old or older, and must have a monthly household income which is not greater than $1,986 for a one person household; or not greater than $2,686 for a two person household.
Eligible persons should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.