JANESVILLE—The Nutrition Program of the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has published the 2022 Senior Farmers’ Market Program voucher distribution schedule.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides vouchers worth $25 to eligible seniors so they may purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at farmers’ markets. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once in 2022.
There are a limited number of vouchers available; the vouchers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those eligible are seniors age 60 or older or Native Americans age 55 or older, and who have a monthly household income of not more than $2,096 for one person or not more than $2,823 for two people. Only Rock County residents may apply.
2022 Voucher Distribution Schedule
Evansville
June 14, 10—11 a.m., Creekside Place, 102 Maple St.
Milton
June 15, 10—11 a.m., The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.
Janesville
June 16, 2—3:30 p.m., Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center (DWRC) of Rock County, 1717 Center Ave, Beckman Mill Conference Room
Edgerton
June 17, 10—11 a.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St.
Footville
June 21, 10—11 a.m., Footville Village Hall, 261 N Gilbert St.
Beloit
June 22, 2—3:30 p.m., Beloit Rotary River Center, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive
Clinton
June 23, 10—11 a.m., Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front St.
An authorized representative (or proxy) may be designated to apply for certification. Those who are unable to attend one of the distributions should call the ADRC Nutrition Program at 608-757-5428, to request a Proxy Authorization Form. This is the only acceptable document which will permit someone else to receive vouchers on behalf of an eligible senior. The form must be signed by the voucher recipient; then taken by the authorized representative to the distribution site. There is a strict limit of four proxy forms per representative. If site distributions have already been completed, please call 608-757-5428.
Beginning July 1, any remaining vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call 608-757-5428 for availability and options.