The Rock County Public Health Department says it is preparing to assist vaccine providers in the county to adjust to an increase in vaccine demand following the federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
Health Officer Katrina Harwood said Tuesday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) had advised that the entire guidance for administration of vaccines to children will be completed next week.
“We are very encouraged by the eagerness of parents to get their children who are 12-15 years old vaccinated, and we ask that people refrain from visiting walk-in clinics until the final recommendations and guidance are in place. Providers cannot administer the vaccine to this age group until the recommendations have been made and accepted,” Harwood said.
Clinical trials show that vaccine administration in the 12 to 15 year-old age group showed “promising results, specifically an efficacy rate of 100%,” Harwood said, citing federal trial data.
The Beloit Turner School District already has hosted a vaccination clinic for 16-18 year olds and is in the planning stages to host a clinic for 12-15 year olds as soon as details can be finalized, said Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.
McCarthy said the district established a partnership with Homecare Pharmacy in Beloit to be able to provide 12 to 15 year old students with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The district anticipates first doses will be available May 27, with second doses being three weeks later on June 17. The vaccination clinic will be located in the high school/middle school auditorium.
The district will provide a required consent form prior to vaccination administration along with a Pfizer fact sheet and information. Parents must sign the consent form, but do not need to be present for administration.
Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser said the district will alert the community if the district sets up vaccination sites, but provided no further details on Tuesday.
In Illinois, Hononegah Community School District Superintendent Michael Dugan said the district plans to coordinate with the South Beloit School District to offer vaccines to students who are now eligible.
“We have been working with (the district) and the Winnebago County Health Department to find a date and time that works best for us,” Dugan said.
Dugan said Hononegah students and parents were able to get vaccinated at a vaccine event that took place earlier this year in coordination with South Beloit, adding that more details of future clinic dates would be available soon.
Around one in three people in Rock and Winnebago counties are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data provided by public health agencies in Illinois and Wisconsin.
A total of 33.1% of Rock County residents (54,138 people) have completed the two-shot vaccination series as 42.1% of residents (68,791 people) have received at least one dose, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows
In Winnebago County, 32.92% of residents (93,525 people) have completed vaccination as a total of 196,488 doses have been administered, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
In Wisconsin, 37.6% of residents have completed vaccination compared to 35.73% of Illinois residents being fully vaccinated, both agencies reported Tuesday.
Nationwide, a total of 46.2% of residents have received one dose and 35.1% have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 21 new cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,032 cases and 172 deaths. A total of 15,443 people have recovered from the virus in the county as an estimated 417 cases remain active. Hospitalizations for Rock County dropped drastically from last week as 12 patients were shown to be receiving care as of Monday, May 10, the day most recent data was made available.
In Winnebago County, 56 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the countywide total to 33,017 cases and 472 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 5.4%.
Wisconsin reported 517 new cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 603,820 cases and 6,917 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% as an estimated 7,756 cases remain active. Wisconsin reports a seven day test positivity rate of 3.1%.
In Illinois, 1,562 new cases and 26 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bumping the statewide total to 1,357,953 cases and 22,261 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven day test positivity rate of 3.3%.
Nationwide, a total of 22,258 new cases and 415 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countrywide total to 32,571,814 cases and 579,366 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.