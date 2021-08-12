As the debate rages across the country on whether students should wear masks in school, area school districts have different approaches to the mask requirement.
As of Thursday, mask wearing was still to be optional in the Clinton and Turner school districts this fall. The School District of Beloit Board of Education is poised to make a decision on the issue at its Tuesday meeting.
On Aug. 9 the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) recommended that all students older than 2 years and all school staff wear face masks at school, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use, regardless of vaccination status.
In an earlier interview School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser said he would present an update on the mask requirements and updates on the school reopening plan at a board meeting set for Aug. 17. In an earlier interview Board of Education President Megan Miller said the district is still planning five-day-a-week, full-time, in-person learning in the fall.
According to Clinton School District’s 2021-2022 Instructional Plan, the district has every intent to bring students back for in-person instruction this fall. Mask wearing will be optional for students and staff in buildings and on campus. It is still required on buses regardless of vaccine status per federal guidelines.
“At this point, no further changes were made by the Board at our Monday night meeting in comparison to the decision to begin the year mask optional made in July. We will continue to monitor local case numbers prior to school starting in order to determine if changes are needed, just as we will monitor these issues throughout the school year,” said Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.
On Thursday, Rock County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and one death. To date, a total of 16,980 cases and 187 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring. There were 369 active cases and 11 were hospitalized in the county. There were 58.6% of those eligible in Rock County who received both doses of the vaccine.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 1,104 new cases a day and an average of two deaths per day. As of Thursday, the state reported a 6.9% positivity rate for the week, which is down from earlier this week.
On Aug. 10 in Wisconsin, the seven-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 435 statewide, with 8.4% of them on ventilators. That has been increasing since there were 78 hospitalized on July 9.
On Aug. 11 Winnebago County in Illinois reported 156.4 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 7.3%. There is 42.2% of the county which is vaccinated.
On Aug. 12 in Illinois, there were 3,114 new cases and 24 deaths. On Aug. 11, there were 899 hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois.