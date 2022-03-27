We all have skeletons in our closets, right? Those deep dark secrets that we don’t want anyone to know about? Those crazy things we did in our youth that may very well cloud the way people look at us now? Well, I have one of those secrets and I’m only going to tell you about it because I’ve matured over the years, and I’ve grown into a responsible adult who can finally admit her criminal past.
The year was 1980-something and the Rubik’s Cube was all the rage. You know, the six-sided cube that you had to flip and turn so that each side was one solid color? I got one for Christmas and it seemed like everyone in my class had one too. There were some kids who could solve the puzzle within about five minutes and others who could whip through it in less than a minute. And then there was me. I was hopeless. I watched kids who could do it and I practiced and practiced. But I could never figure out how to get the same color on each side. Until one day. On that fateful day I realized that the stickers on each individual little cube peeled off. Peeling off, moving around, and replacing stickers was way, way easier than flipping and turning and trying to master that frustrating little cube. So, there you have it. A glimpse into my deep dark secret past. Whew, it feels good to get that off my chest after all these years!
Join Tamara at Beloit Public Library on Saturday April 2 from 2—3 p.m. to learn tips, tricks, and strategies for solving the Rubik’s Cube. And no, peeling off the stickers is not one of the strategies. Visit us at www.beloitlibrary.org and like us on Facebook for more information about this program and many others. In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available your Beloit Public Library.
Forensic Psychology: Probing the Criminal Mind written by Katherine Lacaze. The term forensic psychology may conjure intriguing images of brilliant criminal profilers who track down dangerous serial killers based on psychological clues left behind at crime scenes or dug up from a suspect’s past. While that is one part of forensic psychology, the field is broader and more diverse, making it a critical component of the modern criminal justice system. (Book Description)
How to Apologize written by David LaRochelle. Wouldn’t the world be a better place if everyone knew how to apologize? Luckily, this humorous guidebook is full of practical tips about when, why, and how to say you’re sorry. From a porcupine who accidentally popped his friend’s balloon to a snail who was running so fast he stepped on a sloth’s toes, hilarious examples and sweet illustrations abound. (Children’s Book Description)
How to solve a Rubik’s Cube: Complete the Rubik’s Cube with Quick and Easy to Follow Step-By-Step Instructions for Beginners written by Sam Lemons. Solving the Rubik’s cube is one of the hardest puzzles to solve. One incorrect move can delete any progress you had previously made. This is why the Rubik’s Cube is one of the most popular puzzles around. (Book Description)