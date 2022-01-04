ROCKFORD—The Rockford Symphony Orchestra begins its year-long search for a new Music Director in January by welcoming finalist Yaniv Attar to the Coronado stage.
Attar will be conducting his program titled Rhythm and Beauty on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.
A native of Israel, Attar has studied with Israel Edelson in Jerusalem, at the Juilliard School in New York, and at the Royal College of Music in London. Known for his creative programming, Attar is also an accomplished classical guitarist. Attar is currently the Artistic Partner with Northwest Sinfonietta in Seattle, Music Director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, as well as Music Director of the Symphony Orchestra in Bellingham, Washington, where he lives with his wife and two children. Visit the RSO website to watch an introductory video of Attar, and to also see and hear the program’s musical selections.
The public is invited to meet Attar at “SoundBites,” a free lunchtime event on Jan. 14 at noon at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club located at 5151 Guilford Road. This event will feature a conversational interview format with Attar along with a brief question and answer session. Food may be purchased.
The guest guitarist for the January concert is Daniel Bolshoy, who directs the guitar department at the University of Georgia. He has performed as a soloist with over 60 orchestras internationally and appears on seven commercial recordings and two documentary films on the Bravo! TV network. His recordings and live performances are often broadcast on CBC Radio, NPR, and various classical music stations.
Tickets are still available for the live performance, as are digital tickets, which allow patrons to watch from home at a later date. In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049 or visiting the RSO offices.
A reminder that all patrons who attend the live performance must either show proof of vaccinations, an RSO issued Express Pass or a negative COVID test dated within 48 hours. All attendees must wear a mask and keep it on for the duration of the performance.