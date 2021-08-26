Kenneth Davis, a mathematics teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, is the Beloit Rotary Club Teacher of the month.
Davis has been teaching at Beloit Memorial High School for 26 years and he has been an educator for 31 years.. He is co-chair for for the review and revision of Wisconsin’s High School Standards for Mathematics. He previously was a member of the Wisconsin Mathematics Council and was mathematics consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. He is co-author of the MathMatters textbook.
He currently is a board member of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
He was recognized with the Von Eschen and Steele Award from the Beloit College Department of Education.
Davis earned a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and computer science from Beloit College in 1986. He earned a master of arts degree in teaching from Beloit College in 1988.
Davis said he continues to evolve as a teacher thanks to his co-workers and others in the community.
“I learned a great deal from educators and non-educators. Teaching and learning have always been a central part of my life,” he said. “From early on with my parents being my first teachers, to Sunday School teachers, to sports coaches, to college professors, I have always held anyone who teaches with highest regard. For this reason, I felt a strong desire to teach, not for the adulation, but for the fulfillment that can be seen in the eyes and felt in the heart of those that take the time to impart knowledge to others in whatever capacity they may be.”
His philosophy on teaching involves being immersed in the education process.
“Learning has to be personal. Think of all of the people that we have ever learned anything from. We generally made some kind of personal connection with that person,” he said. “For me, or my philosophy of teaching is centered around building a rapport with students in such a way that the learning becomes personal. I have found that if I take the time to build a relationship with students, then learning math becomes easier. Not to say there won’t be bumps in the road, but smoothing out the bumpy road is made easier through a personal connection with students.”