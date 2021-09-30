David Garcia, a teacher at Fruzen Intermediate School in Beloit, has been selected at the Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Garcia is a dual language, Spanish, science and social studies teacher for grades 6, 7 and 8 at Fruzen Intermediate School. He has been a teacher for 10 years and five of those years have been at Fruzen Intermediate School.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in business management and human resources at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. He graduated with distinction from Cardinal Stritch. He received CESA 1 Alternative licensure, Middle Content Education with Bilingual Endorsement to teach grades 1—8 in Spanish.
He has developed knowledge and skills with Google Apps for education for digital distance learning. He also has gained skills and knowledge in Ipad technologies.
He serves as a communication translator and interpreter for Spanish speaking parents who have students enrolled in the School District of Beloit.
He said the students are what makes him want to continue as a teacher.
“Teaching is a way to make a difference in the lives of young people,” Garcia said.
He continues to work with students to prepare them for the future.
“Making subject matter relevant to our students’ lives is the key to learning,” he said.