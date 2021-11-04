Natasha Jacobson, a kindergarten teacher at Powers Elementary School, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Jacobson has been a teacher with the Beloit Turner School District for 16 years and she has been an educator for 17 years.
She earned a bachelor of education degree from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in May of 2004 and she earned a masters of education degree from the University of Wisconsin—LaCrosse in May of 2010.
She has been part of several conferences for reading, writing, math and positive response to behavior in an effort to enhance her knowledge and skills as an educator.
She said she enjoys teaching children who are in the early stages of their education process.
“I appreciate being an early elementary teacher. I am thankful to wake up each morning and go to work doing something I love and enjoy,” she said. “My students come to school eager to talk,, share, learn and work hard to reach their fullest potential. I find passion in supplying my students with all necessary tools to help them learn at their highest level. I also enjoy this profession because I can help build a foundation of character in these little minds.
“I can remember back when I was young and school wasn’t always the easiest. I had personal struggles and academic struggles,” she added. “I can remember only a few teachers that made me feel welcomed and understood. I bring this with me each day to remind me that these kiddos need someone in their corner to root for them and listen to their needs while guiding them in the right direction.”
Jacobson also is pleased with the district and her working environment.
“I am very proud of my organization and structure within my kindergarten classroom. I believe with these two foundational pieces, my classroom runs very effectively and productively,” she said. “When students are given clear directions and routine along with the necessary tools and supplies, the learning is endless. Another key method within my classroom is to communicate effectively and be a good listener with all stakeholders. Teaching students to become good problem solvers, communicate their feelings with others and to explain their thinking helps them build the confidence needed for a strong education.”