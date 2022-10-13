Hayden Murry and Maritza Santiago-Martinez have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week at Beloit Memorial High School.
Hayden MurryHayden Murry is the son of Chad and Jennifer Murry.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Social Studies and English. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, He has been involved with Link Crew, Academic Decathlon, The Increscent Student Newspaper and French Club. Hayden is the Student Representative to the Board of Education.
Outside of BMHS, He is employed at Starbucks as a barista where he enjoys working with coffee and espresso.
He is hoping to attend Columbia University, Vanderbilt University or the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Government, Law or History.
Maritza Santiago-MartinezMaritza Santiago-Martinez is the daughter of Azucena Martinez Garcia and Israel Santiago Santiago.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Science and Math. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with Leo Club, Latino Club and French Club.
Outside of BMHS, she is involved with Youth2Youth for Change as well as Latinos Por Un Mejor Futuro. She also enjoys making earrings and bracelets in her free time.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Engineering with an emphasis in Biomedical, or Computer Science.
