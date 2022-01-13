Maclane Wightman and Francisco Orbezo Jr. have been named Rotary Students of the Week at Beloit Turner High School.
Maclane Wightman is the daughter of Malissa and Steve Wightman. She has been on the high honor roll all four years of high school while being involved in many extracurricular activities at school. She has taken many AP classes, and by the end of her senior year, she will have completed AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Chemistry, AP Physics, AP Spanish, and AP U.S. History.
Throughout high school, she has been involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, choir, forensics, robotics, the musicals and dance team. She has taken leadership positions within these activities, such as being the Secretary of Student Council and Vice President of the National Honor Society. She enjoys volunteering and giving back to the school and community through these activities. Since middle school, she has been a part of the crew for all of the drama productions as a “Techie” where she designs the lights for all of the shows.
She is a captain of the Turner Dance Team, which she has been a part of for all four years of high school. She has performed at countless football and basketball games, as well as taking part in solo and duet competitions every year since she was a freshman. She has received the Most Improved Award and Most Dedicated Award two years in a row from her coaches. This year she was named RVC 2nd Team All-Conference and helped lead her team to become Rock Valley Conference Champions in October. Her team has qualified and performed at the WACPC State Dance Championships twice in her high school career. She is hoping to qualify for the third consecutive time at Regionals at the end of January.
Outside of school, she is employed by the City of Beloit. She is also involved with Generation Atomic, an organization that advocates for the support of nuclear power.
After high school, she hopes to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering or the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Mechanical Engineering.
Francisco Orbezo Jr. is the son of Maria and Francisco Orbezo. He has been on the High Honor Roll all throughout high school and is a member of Turner’s chapter of the National Honor Society. He has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Academic Excellence each high school year and is in the top 10% of his senior class. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and has also studied French.
He has been involved in several AP classes. He has taken AP Calculus AB and AP Chemistry, and he is currently taking AP Calculus BC, AP Biology, AP Physics and AP Statistics.
At Turner, he is involved in International Club. Outside of school, he is a volunteer at the Beloit Public Library. He enjoys classic rock music and drawing; he composes his own lyrics and has participated in an art exhibition at the Hedberg Public Library.
He is considering attending Beloit College and plans to double major in Education and Spanish and minor in Art.