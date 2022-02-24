Jenna Mosley and Gavin Frey have been named Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School.
Jenna Mosley is the daughter of Joe and Julie Mosley. She has earned high honor roll every semester of her high school career. In addition she is a member of the National Honor Society and is the current treasurer. She has also been the Student Council President during her years here at Turner.
During the school year, Jenna participates in volleyball and softball, and is a member of Club PAC, Science Olympiad, and the Drama Tech Crew. This year she was also on the Senior Homecoming Court.
Outside of school, she has served as President of the Newark Beloit 4-H club for three years. 4-H has given her multiple opportunities and awards, which include 4-H merit awards and 4-H state fair awards for crocheting and computer projects. She was fortunate enough to attend the 4-H Space Camp, Wisconsin 4-H Youth & Conference, and the Citizen Washington Focus trip, but wasn’t able to go due to Covid. With Student Council, 4-H and NHS, she gets to partake and organize many volunteer events such as Trick or Treating for Canned Goods for Caritas, Salvation Army Bell-ringing and Angel Trees, Riverside Terrace Bingo with Assisted Living, and Roadside Cleanup.
She is employed by the YMCA as a Stay n Play Staff Member and the City of Beloit as an Ice Rink Cashier. Jenna is thankful for all of the opportunities she gets to experience through her school, clubs, and other activities.
After high school, she plans to major in Marketing at a 4-year university in Wisconsin.
Gavin Frey is the son of Erin Patch and Anthony Frey.
He has been on high honor roll every semester of his high school career and has taken several AP classes. He has done this all while being a three sport athlete. He plays football, baseball, and basketball, but this year he is doing track instead of baseball. He was also all conference for football.
Outside of school he currently plays basketball for the OLA Saints, works at Glitz & Go, and Delavan Equestrian LLC. In the past he has done different volunteering work such as ringing bells for the Salvation Army and volunteering for different fundraisers, most recently working concessions at the playoff Packer game.
After high school he is either attending University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Iowa. He has already been accepted into both schools, but isn’t 100% sure which one he is going to yet. He plans on majoring in something business related with a minor in history. He has plans to attend law school after.