Abigail Grenawalt and Jena Loerke have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Abigail Grenawalt and Jena Loerke have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Abigail Greenwalt is the granddaughter of Brenda Brown.
Seh has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Music, English and Theatre. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Vice President and a Beloit College Porter Scholar
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the BMHS Jazz Orchestra, Concert Choir, Theatre as President and Link Crew. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Tennis Team as Captain.
Outside of BMHS, she spends her time working and spending time with friends. She also helps out with the sets for the upcoming theatre productions and playing or singing music.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in Psychology.
Jena Loerke
Jena Loerke is the daughter of Casey and Kimberly Loerke.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Science, Family Consumer Science and Performing Arts. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Secretary and a Beloit College Porter Scholar
While at BMHS, she has been a member of Student Senate as President, the BMHS Choir, Link Crew and Environmental Club.
Outside of BMHS, she volunteers at Gaston Elementary School with the Kindergarten classes helping them excel in reading and at Todd Elementary School in the Mentor/Mentee Program.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in Early Childhood Education to become a 5K-3rd grade teacher after graduation.
