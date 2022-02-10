Karla Martinez and Mariana Guzman have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Karla Martinez is the daughter of Marisela and Rosalio Martinez.
Karla has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in World Languages and Social Studies. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Karla has been a member of the BMHS Increscent Newspaper and the BMHS Band. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Tennis as team captain and Girls Soccer Team during her freshman and sophomore years.
Outside of BMHS, Karla attends La Hermosa church in South Beloit.
Karla’s would like to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She intent is to major in History Education.
Mariana Guzman is the daughter of Sergio and Maria Guzman.
Mariana has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Mathematics. She is member of Beloit College Upward Bound Program including the Student Leadership Council of Upward Bound.
While at BMHS, Mariana has been a member of the BMHS Link Crew and the Start College Now program.
Outside of BMHS, Mariana enjoys practicing hairstyles, make-up looks and other cosmetic practices. She also keeps herself focused on keeping a healthy mind by practicing meditation and yoga.
Mariana plans to attend Rock Valley College to study Business. She would also like to attend cosmetology school to learn a variety of different cosmetic services with the goal of owning her one beauty salon.