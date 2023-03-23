Ellie Saladar and Madyson Miller have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Ellie Saladar
Ellie Saladar is the daughter of Daryl and Tracy Saladar.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in English and Art. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Secretary and a Beloit College Porter Scholar
While at BMHS, she has been involved in the BMHS Wind Ensemble as First Chair Flute, Jazz Ensemble, Pit Orchestra and Pep Band. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim team as team captain where she was named and awarded the most Valuable Rookie Swim in 2019, Hardest Worker Swim in 2020 and the TIDE Award in 2022.
Outside of BMHS, she is a part of an internship at the Beloit Public Library as a Library Customer Specialist. She is a panelist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing and volunteers at Science Expedition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ellie also does lighting and sound for Kidzworkz, along with being a Beloit TIDE Swim coach and Kruger Lifeguard.
She has been accepted to Knox College, Macalester College and Beloit College. She would like to major in Art and Literature.
Madyson Miller
Madyson Miller is the daughter of Kimberly Miller and Kenneth Miller.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with the Superintendent Scholars Award. She has received Department Awards in Science, Art and English. She is a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has helped with the Special Education with swim classes and mentoring.
Outside of BMHS, Madyson enjoys music including singing, playing guitar and learning other instruments. She also enjoys spending time with family. Madyson has a passion for creating art and has had art shown at the Rockford Area High School Art Show.
She has applied to attend Beloit College to major in Art Education or Art Therapy.