Cole Miller and Taylor Viens have been named Rotary Students of the Week for Turner High School.
Cole Miller is the son of Shelly and the late Larry Miller. He is a senior at Turner High School and has been on the High Honor Roll every semester of his High School career and is a member of the National Honor Society.
He has also been involved with the Math Team, the Band and Jazz Band while in High School. He is a dedicated band member. He was in Concert Band his freshman year and has been in the Wind Ensemble for the last three years. He was chosen to attend the Rock Valley Conference Band for the past two years. As a senior he is the Drum Major for the band.
Over the years of High School he has strived for excellence in his academic classes. He has participated in advanced placement classes as well. He has taken AP Stats, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC and AP Biology.
He has won Academic Excellence Awards every year of High School and has won Solo Ensemble medals.
Outside of school, he has played in the Beloit College Jazz Band for two years and has played soccer in the Bruce Samlan League for four years.
In the future, he is interested in pursuing a career in Nursing. He will either attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison or the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.
Taylor Viens
Taylor Viens is the daughter of Brad and Karen Viens. She is a senior at Turner High School and has been on the High Honor Roll during her High School years.
Some of the AP classes that she has taken include AP US History, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP English and AP Art and Design. Awards she has received are through Art. Last year her art projects, which was named Harry after her dog, made it to state competition. She received 5th place receiving the Duck Lake Award. She has also received an Honorable Mention in Drawing through Scholastic when she drew a portrait of her dad.
She is also participates in Science Olympiad, Softball and Volleyball. She has been on the Varsity Softball team playing all four years at first base. Last year her team won regionals and made it to sectionals. She has been on Varsity Volleyball for three years and this past season the team won regionals.
One of her biggest privileges was going to Haiti for a church mission trip. She helped volunteer at a boys orphanage to help with their home conditions and also brought a lot of school supplies and toys for them to play with. She said this was a great experience and a big eye opener for her own life. She is hoping to go on another mission trip somewhere again.
After her high school career is done, she will be attending Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She is not entirely sure what she will be doing, but is going in with an open mind to see what she enjoys doing the most.