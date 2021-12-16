Ellison Heyerdahl and Kassidy Thomas have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Ellison Heyerdahl is the daughter Heidi and Matt Heyerdahl.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English and Music. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Ellison has been a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team where she earned The Rock Award and the Most Valuable Rookie Award for Swim.
Outside of BMHS Ellison coached the Beloit Tide Club Swim Team along with volunteering at the Welty Environmental Center and the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year Wisconsin University school to major in Early Elementary Education.
Kassidy Thomas is the daughter Peter and Katy Thomas.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, English, Science and Physical Education. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with Academic Decathlon and the Increscent Newspaper. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Swim Team as Captain, receiving the Most Improved and Hardest Worker Awards.
Outside of BMHS she earned a Childhood Development Award through the YMCA. She mostly volunteers timing swim meets at BMHS as well as some State meets.
Her future plans are to attend Gustavus Adolphus College or Grinnell College to major in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology or General Biology.