Jaidyn Cox and Austin Woods have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Jaidyn Cox is the son of Maggie Cox and Joshua Bowman.
Jaidyn has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Family Consumer Education, Math and Business. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Jaidyn has been involved with FBLA and DECA. Athletically, he is a member of the BMHS Boys Cross-Country and Track teams.
Outside of BMHS, Jaidyn volunteers tutoring 3rd graders at Merrill Elementary School and providing financial literacy to community members at the Beloit Public Library. His hobbies include playing chess, running, reading, financial articles, streaming video games and building Legos.
Jaidyn will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in Aerospace Engineering with a possible double major in Computer Science.
Austin Woods is the son of Lindsay and Mike Woods.
Austin has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award.
While at BMHS, Austin has been a member of the BMHS Boys Basketball Team.
Outside of BMHS, Austin enjoys spending time with his family, and playing basketball with his friends.
Austin’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or University of Wisconsin-Rock County before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Civil Engineering.