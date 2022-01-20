Mandalyn Franks and Diana Sanchez Berrios have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Mandalyn Franks is the daughter Marisa and Zachery Franks.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English and Math. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of the BMHS Environmental Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew and Key Club. She is also a member of the Student Athlete Leadership team.
Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball Team as captain, Girls Volleyball Team as captain, and Girls Basketball Team as Captain. She has earned the following awards in sports: Volleyball MVP and Knight Award, Softball 2nd Team All-Conference.
Outside of BMHS she works at the Butterfly Club and plays travel softball out of Freeport, Illinois. She also enjoys volunteering throughout the community at a variety of events.
She has applied to attend Bethel University, Kalamazoo University, and WashU in St. Louis to play softball. She also applied to University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Her aspiration is to major in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish to become a cardiothoracic surgeon with Doctors Without Borders.
Diana Sanchez Berrios is the daughter Jose Sanchez and Karla Sanchez.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a 4.00 GPA. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Family Consumer Education. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society. She is a member of the Beloit College Upward Bound Program.
While at BMHS, Diana has been a part of the BMHS Concert Choir and Weightlifting Club. Athletically she has been a member of the BMHS Girls Volleyball team and a manager with the BMHS Wrestling team.
Outside of BMHS she works at Walmart and her dad’s family business. She enjoys trying new hobbies such as crocheting.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Her major is undecided at this time.