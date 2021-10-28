Naoki Nikora and Kaylin Dilley have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Naoki Nikora is the son of Aki Nikora and Rongal Watson.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Business, Music, English and Math. He is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, He has been a member of the Jazz Orchestra and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America).
Outside of BMHS, he volunteers and takes art lessons.
His future plans are to major in Marine Biology. His college is undecided at this time.
Kaylin Dilley is the daughter of Nicole Stokes.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in Math, Science and Social Studies. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, she has been a member of Link Crew, Environmental Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and LULAC. Athletically Kaylin is a member of the BMHS Girls Volleyball and Softball teams.
Outside of BMHS, she enjoys playing volleyball and softball.
She will be attending Rock Valley College in the Fall to work towards a degree in Dental Hygiene. After Rock Valley, she plans to transfer to one of our University of Wisconsin schools.