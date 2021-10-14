Natalie Bosco and Jacob Brown have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Natalie Bosco is the daughter of Anthony and Joy Bosco.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with the BMHS Environmental Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Jazz Orchestra and Wind Ensemble. She has received the Music Merit Award and Jazz Band Improvisation Award. She is a member of the BMHS Girls Softball and Volleyball teams.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison or Loyola University to major in Business.
Jacob Brown is the son of Amy Johnson and Zen Tormey.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, The AP Scholar Award where he has excelled in his AP classes here at Beloit Memorial having taken 8 AP classes. He has earned Department Awards in Mathematics and Science. He is a Beloit College Porter Scholar taking college courses in Linear Algebra and Philosophy.
While at BMHS Jacob has volunteered as a Middle School Math tutor. He enjoys drawing.
He hopes to attend one of the following Colleges Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Columbia University (New York), Brown University or Stanford University to major in Mechanical Engineering.