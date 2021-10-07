Sam Smith and Alexander Aquino have been named as the Rotary Students of the Month for Turner High School.
Sam Smith is the son of Dave and Vickie Smith. He has been on the high honor roll throughout high school, maintaining straight A’s while taking 10 Advanced Placement classes. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, and earned AP Scholar with Honors for his performance on the Advanced Placement tests.
He is a member of the Science Olympiad team, the Environmental Club, the Student Council, and Drum Major for the band. Before becoming Drum Major, he played the bassoon, trumpet, and was in the drum line. He’s also the Lights/Sounds Crew Chief, or a Techie, for drama, helping provide light and sound for Turner theatre productions over the past six years.
Outside of school, he works at Menards in Beloit. Past volunteer work includes activities such as roadside clean-up with 4H and Environmental Club, bell ringing at Christmas, and helping with National Honor Society activities and events.
He intends to study biochemistry, perhaps with a focus on immunology. While he hasn’t selected a college yet, he’s considering Stanford, Oxford, Princeton, and UW-Madison.
Alexander Aquino is the son of Vicenta and German Aquino.
He has been on High Honor Roll for three years. He recently has been accepted into the National Honor Society, which he volunteered for last December.
He has had a very rigorous course selection over these past three years. He has taken a lot of Advanced Placement classes such as AP Physics I, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus AB, AP Statistics, AP Government and Politics, AP US History, and AP Microeconomics. He is currently taking AP English, AP Biology, AP Calculus BC, and AP Macroeconomics. With all these AP courses he has taken he has earned the scores to earn the AP Scholar Award.
He has earned other Academics awards, for example in Science Olympiad and DECA. He is currently the President of Science Olympiad and Co-President of DECA. He also participates in Outdoor Pursuits and NHS. During the fall season, he participates in Cross Country, and in the spring season Track and Field. Alexander is employed year round by Menards on Milwaukee Road.
After High School, he plans on attending UW-Madison, if accepted, and will major in Chemical Engineering.