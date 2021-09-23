Brandon Dao and Olivia Cronin have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Brandon Dao is the son of Quan and Xuan Dao.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, Perfect Attendance Award and Department Awards in Music, Math, and English. Brandon is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as President and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Brandon has been involved in Environmental Club as President, Key Club as Vice-President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Senate, Senior Class Treasurer, and Link Crew. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Track & Field Team.
Outside of BMHS, Brandon has completed a Surgical Internship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of Beloit College Upward Bound, and enjoys taking film photography.
Brandon is hoping to attend one of the following colleges: Columbia University, University of Wisconsin-Madison or Northwestern to major in Biochemistry, Economics or Finance.
Olivia Cronin is the daughter Jim and Shelly Cronin.
She has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with Department Awards in English, Business, and Math. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, she has been involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Golf Team as Captain, Girls Hockey, Girls Basketball, and the Track & Field Team as Captain. In Golf Olivia received 2 Academic All-State Awards. In Hockey she earned the following awards: Rookie of the Year, Hockey MVP, 2020 Hockey State Qualifier, and 2-time Hockey Badger Conference Honorable Mention.
Outside of BMHS, Olivia is active on the Krueger-Haskell Golf Committee as Student Representative.
Her future plans include majoring in Business Management. Her college choice is undecided at this time.