Dalton Rykowski and Alexander Sala have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Dalton Rykowski is the son of Eileen and Francis Rykowski.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Science, Physical Education, Math, Social Studies and English. Dalton is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Dalton is a managing editor for the Increscent Student Newspaper and participates on the Academic Decathlon team. Athletically he was a member of the BMHS Boys Freshman Volleyball team.
Outside of BMHS, Dalton has volunteered at the Beloit Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Dalton is hoping to attend Columbia University in the Fall to major in either the Natural Sciences, Chemistry, Biology or Political Science.
Alexander Sala is the son of Mike and Sonila Sala.
He has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award. Alexander is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society, a Beloit College Porter Scholar and a Business Emerging Leaders Program Scholar through the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
While at BMHS, he has been a member of the Environmental Club, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew, and Student Senate. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Soccer team.
Outside of BMHS, Alexander plays soccer at the Rockford Raptors FC.
Alexander is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Loyola University Chicago or the University of Chicago to major in Business.