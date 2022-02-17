DeCarlos Nora Jr. and Gabriel Wick have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
DeCarlos Nora Jr. is the son of DeCarlos and Michelle Nora.
DeCarlos has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Math-Hardest Worker, English-Synthesis Writer, Physical Education and Family Consumer Science. DeCarlos is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, DeCarlos has been a member of the Minority Excellence Organization. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Football, Swim-Diving and Track & Field teams.
Outside of BMHS, DeCarlos volunteers in helping rake stranger’s yards, serving lunch to Veterans, working at the McNeel concession stand, helping at McNeel Family events and mentoring Intermediate Students during a pre-collegiate program.
DeCarlos is looking to attend the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bethune Cookman College or Jackson State University to major in Business.
Gabriel Wick is the son of Robert and Rebecca Wick.
Gabriel has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award along with Department Awards in Music, Math and Business. His music awards include Outstanding Musician Awards in his freshman and sophomore years, Outstanding Soloist and Musician at the Rolling Meadows Jazz Competition and Outstanding Soloist and Musician and Jazz Improvisation Award at Purdue Jazz Competition.
While at BMHS, Gabriel has been a member of the BMHS Jazz Band. Athletically he was on the BMHS Wrestling team.
Outside of BMHS, Gabriel works as a lifeguard at the local YMCA.
Gabriel’s immediate future plans are to stay in Beloit to work, play music locally and learn more about himself.